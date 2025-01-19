IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari addressed the press on Sunday evening as Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher returned to Israel after over 15 months in Hamas captivity.

"Emily, Doron, and Romi are now in safe hands. Minutes ago, Emily, Doron, and Romi were reunited with IDF and ISA forces—they are now with us and on their way home," Hagari opened.

"They are on their way to the IDF's initial reception center, where they will receive initial medical care and be reunited with their families. From there, they will be transferred to the hospital," he continued.

"Emily Tehila Damari, who was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, marked her 28th birthday in captivity.

"Doron Steinbrecher, who was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, marked her 31st birthday in captivity.

"Romi Gonen, from Kfar Vradim, was abducted from the 'Nova' music festival and marked her 24th birthday in captivity.

"Emily, Doron, and Romi are finally on their way home."

He added: "These are deeply emotional moments, alongside the pain they endured during their prolonged captivity. Now, it is essential to allow their families the privacy they need during their reunification with their loved ones.

Turning to the public he requested: "We are aware of the public's enormous anticipation regarding the return and condition of the hostages. At the same time, we must all act with great responsibility. These are difficult days, and placing additional burdens on the families of the hostages and the hostages themselves is irresponsible. Rely only on official sources for updates and refrain from spreading rumors, especially on social media."

The Spokesman added: "Alongside the immense excitement, our hearts are with all the hostages still being held in Gaza under inhumane conditions, and we eagerly await their return.

"The first stage of the agreement is expected to last approximately 42 days. Today, the first three hostages returned. From now on, three to four additional hostages will be released each week."

Hagari noted that this morning, "Hamas failed to uphold its commitment and did not submit the list as agreed upon in the deal. Following the delay, we struck Hamas military infrastructure and armed terrorists in vehicles, and the ceasefire implementation was delayed. We will not tolerate deviations from the agreements, as we made clear this morning.

"When the ceasefire came into effect at 11:15, our troops took up the defensive positions outlined in the agreement as part of a broader security deployment along the Gaza border. Additionally, we reinforced IDF troops in the Judea and Samaria region and remain fully prepared for both defensive and offensive operations."

He concluded: "The IDF, in coordination with the ISA, the Mossad, and the political echelon, is working to achieve all the objectives of the war: the destruction of Hamas's governmental and military capabilities, the return of residents to their homes, and the most urgent goal—bringing the hostages back home.

"Even at this time, the IDF's operations continue across all fronts with a clear goal—the security of Israel's residents."