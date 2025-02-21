IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari gave a statement on Friday regarding the results of the autopsies of the Bibas brothers.

"Baby Kfir and his brother Ariel were brutally murdered no later than November 2023. Contrary to Hamas's lies, they were not killed in an airstrike, but killed in cold blood with the terrorist's bare hands."

"Yarden Bibas looked me in the eye yesterday and asked that the whole world know and be shocked at the manner in which his children were murdered. Yarden, an entire nation feels your pain and is waiting for Shiri to return. We are committed to you and to all the families of the abductees to bring them all back as soon as possible."

He commented on the attempted bus bombings in Bat Yam. "We are conducting a long operation in Judea and Samaria. We will investigate this attack and reach those who planned it."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters published the following statement in response to Hagari's announcement:

"We are shaken to the core by the horrifying findings confirming the cruel and brutal murder of Ariel and Kfir Bibas—just innocent infants—at the hands of Hamas. This barbaric act is yet another undeniable testament to the unfathomable brutality of those who continue to hold our loved ones captive. The very same hands that slaughtered Ariel and Kfir are the ones keeping our fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters in unimaginable conditions."

"The Bibas family, and all of us standing with them, have one message: Remember Ariel and Kfir. Let their memory be a call to action. The fight to bring every hostage home must not stop for a moment. This is a moment of moral clarity. The world must stand united in demanding their immediate return—before it is too late."