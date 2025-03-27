IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir bid farewell this morning to the outgoing IDF Spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari.

The Chief of the General Staff noted that RAdm. Hagari performed his duties with excellence during an especially complex period in which communication with the public was required to be at the forefront.

The Chief of the General Staff said: "Hagari was the man who conveyed to the public, night after night, both the difficult news and the good news — all with courage, sensitivity, and composure. I thank you for your meaningful combat service and wish you great success going forward."

The Chief of the General Staff extended his best wishes to the incoming IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, stating that he faces an important mission and expressed confidence in his success.

Hagari stated at the change of command ceremony: "The IDF needs more combat soldiers now, not in a few years; the war is happening now. We will demand to keep the IDF above any argument or controversy, and any attempt otherwise is a true threat to the trust in it and its ability to meet its goals."