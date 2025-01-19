IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivered a statement to the media this morning (Sunday) in which he announced that the ceasefire did not go into effect at 8:30 a.m. because Hamas still has not provided the names of the three hostages who are supposed to be released later today.

“As of this morning, Hamas has not fulfilled its obligation, and contrary to the agreement, has not provided the State of Israel with the names of the returning female hostages. The ceasefire will not come into effect so long as Hamas does not fulfill its obligations," Hagari said.

The IDF Spokesperson also commented on the recovery of the body of Sgt. Oron Shaul, who was killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and held in Gaza ever since.

Hagari said of Shaul's recovery that "the Shin Bet and the IDF have been working for many years to bring Oron to be buried in Israel - this is a special operation by units in the Military Intelligence Directorate, the 13th Battalion, together with Shin Bet agents on the ground who have been working even harder in recent days to bring Oron home for burial."

"During Operation Protective Edge, the late Hadar Goldin was also kidnapped - this morning we reiterate that the IDF and Shin Bet commanders have an obligation to return them home - Shin Bet and IDF will continue to return all the hostages home - either by agreement or by intelligence," he said.