The IDF on Wednesday presented the findings of the investigation into the murder of six hostages in July to their families.

The bodies of hostages Nadav Popplewell, Yagev Buchstab, Yoram Metzger, Haim Perry, Alex Dancyg, and Avraham Munder were recovered in a special military operation in Khan Yunis in August.

The investigation found that the IDF struck the area from the air without knowing that there were hostages there. It also found that the six hostages were murdered by their captors - who died later.

The August operation to recover the bodies was conducted by soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade, the Yahalom Unit, and the 75th Battalion together with ISA agents under the command of the 98 Division.