Kibbutz Nir Oz on Tuesday morning announced that hostage Avraham Munder, who was kidnapped by terrorists to Gaza on October 7, 2023, was murdered in captivity.

"With profound sorrow, Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Avraham Munder while held hostage in Gaza, after enduring months of physical and mental torture," the kibbutz said in a statement.

"Avraham was 79 years old, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz. He worked at the Nirlat factory and was known for his warm nature and deep love of singing.

"Avraham was abducted along with his wife Ruti, his daughter Keren, and his only grandson, nine-year-old Ohad, who were released in a hostage deal.

"His son, Ro'ee Munder, was brutally murdered in the October 7th massacre."

Ruti, Keren, and Ohad were released in a November 2023 prisoner swap deal, in which most civilian women and children were released in exchange for convicted terrorists.

The statement added, "We will forever remember Avraham for his clear voice, warm smile, and boundless love for his family and kibbutz. May his memory be a blessing."

Munder's body has been retrieved by Israel.