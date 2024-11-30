Staff Sergeant Zamir Burke fell in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday night.

Burke , aged 20 from Beit Shemesh, served as a squad commander in the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Zamir Burke fell, a soldier in the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade, was severely injured.

During a separate incident, a soldier in the 46th Battalion, Armored Corps, 7th Brigade, was severely injured during combat in southern Gaza.

In another incident, a soldier in the 82nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, was severely injured during operational activity in northern Israel.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.