The Israeli Cabinet this evening (Tuesday) approved the ceasefire deal brokered by the US in Lebanon.

The ceasefire agreement will go into effect at 4:00 a.m. tomorrow morning (Wednesday), according to US President Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister's Office stated, "The Security Cabinet, this evening (Tuesday, 26 November 2024), in a 10-1 vote, approved the US proposal for a ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon. Israel appreciates the US contribution to the process, and maintains its right to act against any threat to its security."

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening (Tuesday, 26 November 2024), spoke to US President Joe Biden and thanked him for the US involvement in achieving the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and for the understanding that Israel maintains freedom of action in enforcing it," the PMO said.

This evening, Netanyahu addressed the nation about the ceasefire. "I promised victory and we will achieve victory. We will complete the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages and the return of the residents of the north," he said.

"We have destroyed significant parts of Iran's air defense and a significant component of its nuclear program," he added.

Netanyahu stated, "This evening, I will bring before the Cabinet a ceasefire plan. How long it will be depends on what will happen in Lebanon."

"If Hezbollah doesn't follow the agreement, we'll attack," he said. "If it's going to try to build up terrorist structures near [the border] or if it brings a truck with missiles, we'll attack."

Channel 13 News political correspondent Moriya Asraf reported earlier this evening that according to the terms of the agreement, Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanon will not carry out any offensive action against Israel, and in return Israel will not carry out any offensive military action against targets in Lebanon, including by land, air and sea.

In addition, Israel and Lebanon will recognize the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, even though, "these obligations do not negate Israel’s or Lebanon’s inherent right to self-defense," the agreement states.

According to the agreement, Lebanon's official military and security forces will be the only armed groups authorized to carry weapons or operate military forces in southern Lebanon. “Any sale, supply and production of weapons or arms-related materials to Lebanon shall be under the full supervision and control of the Lebanese government,” it underscores.

The agreement also stated that, “All unauthorized facilities involved in the manufacture of weapons and arms-related materials will be dismantled, all military infrastructure and positions will be dismantled, and all unauthorized weapons that do not comply with these obligations will be confiscated.

A committee agreed upon by Israel and Lebanon will be established to monitor and assist in ensuring the enforcement of these obligations. Israel and Lebanon will also report on any possible breach of commitment to the Committee and to UNIFIL.

Lebanon will also deploy its official security forces and military forces along all borders, crossing points, and the line that defines the southern area, as presented in the deployment plan.

Israel will gradually withdraw its forces to south of the Blue Line over a period of up to 60 days. The United States will simultaneously promote indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in order to reach a recognized land border.