Historic attack: U.S. strikes three Iranian nuclear sites

US President Donald Trump posted as dramatic statement on Truth Social announcing that US has attacked in Iran and the attack has been completed.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan", Trump wrote, "All planes are now outside of Iran air space".

"A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow", he added, "All planes are safely on their way home".

Trump concluded: "Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. Now is the time for peace! Thank you for your attention to this matter".

Later Trump shared a screenshot of a post by 'Open Source Intel' with the words: "Fordow is gone".

Trump then added: "This is an historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end this war"

Axios's Barak Ravid reported that an Israeli official told him that Israel was notified by the Trump administration in advance of the strike.

President Trump later spoke with Ravid in a phone call and told him: "We had great success tonight. Your Israel is much safer now".

According to Israeli reports, Israel has known for several days that Trump is "on board", however both Israel and the US decided to create a feeling as if there are disagreements "in order to lull the enemy.” According to the latest report on "disagreements", PM Netanyahu and senior Israeli security officials clarified in a weekend conversation with US Vice President Vance that Israel does not intend to wait two weeks for a possible agreement between Iran and the US.

Trump will be giving an address to the nation at 10:00 PM (ET) at the white house. "I will be giving an address regarding our very successful military operation in iran", Trump wrote.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke a few hours before the strikes.

Fox News host Sean Hannity reported that Trump told him that six bunker-buster bombs were used to bomb the Fordow nuclear facility. The report noted that each of the bombs weighs 15 tons and they were dropped from American B-2 stealth bombers.

Additionally, 30 tomahawk missiles launched from U.S. submarines were used in the attacks on the Nanatz and Isfahan facilities.

According to CNN, President Trump hopes that the strikes prompt new diplomacy and isn't currently planning additional US strikes. Sources said to CNN that the president wants Iran to go back to negotiations, and that he doesn’t plan additional US actions inside Iran. The report added that American forces in the region are prepared for Iranian retaliation.

The NYPD announced after the strikes in Iran: "We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC".

A spokesperson for the Qom region’s crisis management center has confirmed that the Fordow nuclear facility has been attacked. The spokesperson said to Iranian state media: "A few hours ago, following activation of Qom air defense systems and identification of hostile targets, a part of the area of Fordow nuclear site, was attacked by enemy air forces".

Deputy Security Governor of Isfahan related to the other two facilities and wrote: "We witnessed intrusions near the nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz."

Attorney Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel responded: "The precision strike on Iran’s nuclear sites reflects courage, determination, and strategic judgment by President Trump".

"The message is clear", he added, "under President Trump’s leadership, the United States stands firmly with Israel. This is exactly what half a million Israeli-Americans - and 77 million Americans - voted for. And because of it, they feel safer today".

"Our enemies should think twice", Zell concluded, "Our allies can stand tall. Now is the time for strength - and for peace. It remains to be seen how Iran will respond. Hopefully, they will choose the path to peace - but only time will tell. In the meantime, we have turned a significant corner."

Senator Lindsey Graham responded to the attack and wrote on social media: "Good. This was the right call. The regime deserves it. Well done, President Donald Trump. To my fellow citizens: We have the best Air Force in the world. It makes me so proud. Fly, Fight, Win".

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who was briefed ahead of the strikes, responded on X: "The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says. The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement.”

He added: "The President’s decisive action prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants “Death to America,” from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet. This is America First policy in action".