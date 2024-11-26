The full agreement between Israel and Lebanon was revealed on Tuesday evening by Channel 13 News political correspondent, Moriya Asraf, who said that according to its terms, Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanon will not carry out any offensive action against Israel, and in return Israel will not carry out any offensive military action against targets in Lebanon, including by land, air and sea.

In addition, Israel and Lebanon will recognize the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, even though, "these obligations do not negate Israel’s or Lebanon’s inherent right to self-defense," the agreement stated.

According to the agreement, Lebanon's official military and security forces will be the only armed groups authorized to carry weapons or operate military forces in southern Lebanon. “Any sale, supply and production of weapons or arms-related materials to Lebanon shall be under the full supervision and control of the Lebanese government,” it underscored.

The agreement also stated that, “All unauthorized facilities involved in the manufacture of weapons and arms-related materials will be dismantled, all military infrastructure and positions will be dismantled, and all unauthorized weapons that do not comply with these obligations will be confiscated.

A committee agreed upon by Israel and Lebanon will be established to monitor and assist in ensuring the enforcement of these obligations. Israel and Lebanon will also report on any possible breach of commitment to the Committee and to UNIFIL.

Lebanon will also deploy its official security forces and military forces along all borders, crossing points, and the line that defines the southern area, as presented in the deployment plan.

Israel will gradually withdraw its forces to south of the Blue Line over a period of up to 60 days. The United States will simultaneously promote indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in order to reach a recognized land border.