Israelis can expect wintry weather through the weekend, forecasters predict.

On Wednesday, temperatures may rise slightly, they will remain below seasonal average. Temperatures in Tel Aviv are expected to range between 12 and 20 degrees Celsius, and there is expected to be rainfall. In Haifa, rain is also expected, but temperatures are expected to be lower, ranging between 10-19 degrees Celsius.

Jerusalem will see slightly lower temperatures, ranging between 9-16 degrees, and may also see rainfall. However, in southern Be'er Sheva, the skies will be partly cloudy, but no rain is expected to fall. Be'er Sheva's temperature forecast is similar to Haifa's, at 10-19 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

On Thursday, the skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average. There may be light rainfall in northern and central Israel.

On Friday, the skies will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will remain stable.