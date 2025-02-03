After a relatively dry January, forecasters are predicting a significant storm, which will hit Israel on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Winds are expected to reach up to100 kilometers per hour. However, the amount of precipitation the storm will bring is not expected to be significant.

Temperatures will rise slightly Monday, mostly inland and in the mountains, but on Tuesday, temperatures will drop and there will be local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Wednesday will see intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, with isolated thunderstorms. In most areas of Israel, harsh winds will blow, and in southern Israel there may be haze. There is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. Temperatures will drop significantly, especially inland and in the mountains. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon. The rain will increase on Wednesday night.

Thursday will see snowstorms on Mount Hermon, in the northern Golan Heights, and in the Golan mountains with altitudes of over 1,000 meters.