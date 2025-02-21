The predicted snow in Jerusalem is becoming less certain and forecasts are placing it farther out.

Fridays will see a significant temperature drop, with temperatures reaching below seasonal average. Local rainfall, mostly light, is expected from northern Israel to the northern Negev.

Temperatures on Mount Hermon have dropped below zero, and overnight, a few more centimeters of snow fell. On Mount Hermon's lower slopes, which are a closed military zone, five centimeters of snow have accumulated. There may be light snowfall on the higher slopes of Israel's northern mountains.

Local, intermittent rainfall will continue through Saturday in northern and central Israel. Snow will fall in the Hermon area, and there may be light snowfall on the higher slopes of Israel's northern mountains. Harsh winds will blow, especially in southern Israel.

On Saturday night, the higher slopes of Israel's central mountains may see snowfall. In Jerusalem, however, the possibility that there may be snow became more distant, and the current prediction is that there may be light snowfall in the early hours of Monday.