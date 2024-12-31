The recent rainfall has raised the water level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) one centimeter since Monday, the Water Authority reported.

Its water level now stands at 211.295 meters below sea level, 2.495 meters below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.

On Tuesday morning, the management of Mount Hermon's visitor center said that on the mountain's upper slopes, 55 centimeters of snow have accumulated, while 40 centimeters have accumulated on the mountain's lower slopes.

The site is a closed military zone due to the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Tuesday will see intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, as well as isolated thunderstorms. In the Negev, light local rains will fall. There is a chance of flooding throughout the morning along the coastline, in the lowlands, and in the eastern streams. Flooding has already been reported Nahal David and blocking the roads to Yericho.

The rains will gradually lessen during Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures will remain lower than usual for the season. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy or partly cloudy, with light local rainfall along the coastline.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures.

Thursday will be mostly clear, with a slight rise in temperatures bringing them back to seasonal average.

Friday is expected to be clear, with no significant change in temperatures.