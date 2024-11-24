The National Security Council (NSC) issued a statement on Sunday morning in which it reiterated the recommendation to avoid traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in light of the murder of the Chabad emissary in the country, Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

The NSC calls to refrain from traveling for business, being in busy areas and entertainment venues that are identified with Israeli and Jewish populations, and to maintain heightened vigilance in public places (including restaurants, hotels, bars, etc.).

In addition, those who travel to the country must refrain from externalizing Israeli and Jewish symbols and cooperate with the local security forces, obey their instructions and report immediately to the authorities if they are exposed to terrorist activity.

The NSC calls for refraining from publishing travel details on social networks and posting photos and details of a visit before the trip and “in real time," including various groups focusing on tourism abroad. As a rule, it is recommended to lock profiles on social networks and refrain from sharing.

Visitors to the country are also urged to reduce movement and stay in secure areas.

Rabbi Kogan was murdered by Uzbeks on a mission from of Iran. The Israeli representatives in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family since the beginning of the incident and continues to support it during its difficult time. Rabbi Kogan’s family in Israel are also being updated.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that "the murder of Zvi Kogan is a criminal antisemitic terrorist attack. The State of Israel will use all means at its disposable to bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice."

Kogan is one of the assistants of Rabbi Levi Duchman, the chief rabbi of the UAE’s Jewish community. His family said he last contacted them on Wednesday, and according to the ISA, he was last seen in Dubai on Thursday afternoon.

He did not attend his scheduled meetings during the day, and after he did not make contact, his wife contacted the Chabad House security officer, who contacted the authorities and the incident was transferred to Israel for updates.