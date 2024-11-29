UAE officials arrived in Israel today to pay their respects to the family of Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

Rabbi Kogan, a Chabad emissary in Dubai, was abducted and murdered while on his way to Oman. The murderers are believed to have fled to Turkey, where Turkish intelligence arrested them shortly after their arrival.

The three have since been extradited to the UAE. If convicted under the appropriate sections of Emirati law, they could be executed by firing squad.

After less than an hour in Israel, the UAE delegates returned to their country.

The UAE has repeatedly declared it's displeasure at the attack and worked with Israeli intelligence in solving the murder. Israel's outgoing ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, also arrived to visit the mourners.