Dozens of extremist youths cursed and shouted slogans against the IDF and pursued the Central Command chief Avi Bluth and other officers who accompanied him on Friday night, while declaring them "Traitors.''

Police have arrested five of them so far.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said that "During a Shabbat event in Hebron, a group of Israelis trailed the commander of the IDF Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, and additional officers who were with him. The group shouted derogatory remarks and blocked the exit road on his way to operational activity. The IDF strongly condemns all violence of any kind against IDF personnel and views such incidents with utmost severity.''

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement upon the conclusion of the Sabbath: "I strongly condemn the attack on the commander of the Central Command, Major General Avi Bluth, and IDF officers by a group of rioters in Hebron.''

''The assault on the commanders and soldiers of the IDF, who dedicate their lives to the security of Israel and its citizens, is an assault on the State of Israel as a whole. I expect the law enforcement authorities to exhaust the law with the parties involved in the incident without delay, and call on the leadership of Judea and Samaria to forcefully condemn such phenomena. The State of Israel will not tolerate violence of any kind against its servants.''