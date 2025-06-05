On Thursday morning, Eliram Azulai, govenor of the Hebron Mountain Regional Council, temporarily moved his office to the entrance of the unauthorized market near Meitar. Joined by numerous local residents, Azulai blocked access to the market, effectively halting its operation.

Azulai criticized the market, alleging it operates with little interference and under the protection of the IDF. "This illegal market near Meitar poses a serious security risk. It has become a hazardous zone for Jewish residents due to the heavy presence of Arab vehicles, which also contribute to severe traffic congestion. Beyond that, the market represents a broader civilian danger, with reports of weapons, drugs, stolen car parts, and other contraband being traded openly—just steps from Israeli communities," he said.

He further stressed that the traffic leading to and from the market endangers local residents and significantly disrupts their daily routines. "This situation limits access to homes and essential services, and it cannot be allowed to continue. I urge the security forces and all responsible authorities to take immediate, decisive action to shut the market down—before another incident occurs, like the attack in Funduq."

Azulai concluded with a firm message: "We will not accept risks to our residents’ safety due to outdated policies or lack of enforcement. The people of Hebron Mountain have the right to live securely, and we expect the IDF to address this issue without delay."