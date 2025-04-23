Border Police and IDF forces, under the precise intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), operated on Tuesday in the city of Hebron, in the Judea Brigade area, and arrested a man suspected of trafficking in weapons.

When the forces arrived at the target point, the suspect identified the fighters, tried to close the store and flee, but was quickly arrested by the forces, who acted with determination and professionalism.

During the search of the store, which appeared to be a store for women's clothing, they found a cache of weapons.

Among the arms they found: 4 Airsoft rifles, 14 Airsoft pistols, dozens of packages of Airsoft bullets, 130 face masks, 61 various types of knives, 12 brass knuckles, 4 swords, 18 pepper gas canisters and dozens of other combat items.

The suspect, who was arrested along with all the weapons, was transferred to a security facility for further interrogation.