תיעוד ממעצר החשוד דוברות המשטרה

Forces from the Judea and Samaria District Police, Shin Bet, and Yehuda Regional Brigade arrested a suspect who allegedly ran over a Yasam officer, lightly wounding him.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect ran over the officer while attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle.

Immediately following the incident, security forces were deployed to the scene and blocked roads and searched for the suspect. In addition, the forces located the stolen vehicle.

The suspect, together with the evidence, was taken for investigation at the Hebron police station.

צילום: דוברות המשטרה

