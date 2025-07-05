Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed a message to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, stating that the war will not end without the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported.

Sources close to Netanyahu will propose to those threatening to leave the government if a deal for the release of hostages is approved to reconsider their position during the Knesset’s recess, when they will be able to assess whether Hamas has fulfilled its promises after the first phase of the emerging deal, which will likely last 60 days.

On Thursday, Ben Gvir stated that he does not intend to support the proposed deal, which he called "reckless."

Ben Gvir called on Smotrich to join him in blocking the deal, emphasizing that in his view, there is a "historic opportunity" to achieve a true victory in Gaza, which includes toppling Hamas and encouraging emigration from Gaza.

New details regarding the proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas were revealed on Wednesday.

According to a report by The New York Times, citing an Israeli defense official and an official close to Hamas, the agreement would involve the release of 10 of the remaining living hostages and the return of 18 bodies of hostages currently held by Hamas. Both officials, who were briefed on the developing agreement, spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

A significant change from a US proposal in May is the staggered nature of the releases. Instead of all hostages being freed by the seventh day of a ceasefire, this new outline suggests the releases and returns would occur in five groups over a 60-day period.

Furthermore, the new deal reportedly includes a provision for Hamas to refrain from holding televised handover ceremonies, a practice observed during the two-month truce that commenced in January and which was internationally condemned.