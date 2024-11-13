The families of the American hostages in Gaza met on Tuesday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss the Biden administration's efforts to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, including seven Americans, in their remaining days in office.

This meeting took place amid continued regional instability and evolving negotiations with both Hamas and Israeli officials.

During the meeting, the families expressed their gratitude for the administration’s support since the October 7 attacks. They also urged the Biden administration to work with President-elect Trump and his transition team to commit all available time and resources to finalize a hostage deal that brings all hostages home before President Biden's term ends.

Sullivan reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to bringing the American hostages home and assured the families that this issue remains a top priority for President Biden and his team in their final months in office, the families said in a statement.

“This marked the families’ fourteenth meeting with Sullivan. The administration will continue to engage with the families regularly throughout the remainder of the President’s term to ensure ongoing support and communication,” the families said.

The meeting came days after Qatar announced it would pause its mediation role in talks between Israel and Hamas on a hostage release deal until both parties “demonstrate greater commitment.”