The State Attorney’s Office has filed a severe indictment with the Central District Court in Lod against an Israeli citizen, charging him with national security offenses—specifically, contact with a foreign agent and providing information to the enemy with intent to harm state security. These charges carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment.

The indictment, submitted by Attorney Miri Biton Harel from the Central District Prosecutor’s Office, reveals that the accused, an Israeli citizen of Iranian origin, maintained prolonged contact with an Iranian agent during Operation Iron Swords and also throughout Operation Rising Lion (Am KeLavi).

According to the charges, in 2024 the defendant met in Turkey with his partner, an Iranian citizen, along with two members of the Iranian regime, fully aware that they were hostile actors. Later, through the Telegram messaging app, he transferred sensitive information to the Iranian agent—some at the agent’s request and some initiated on his own.

Among the information shared were: the identity of an Iranian sailor allegedly cooperating with Israel, details of planned Israeli strikes on Iran, the flight path of Israeli UAVs toward Iran, and damage inflicted on an Israeli Air Force base following an Iranian attack.

The indictment states that the defendant "knowingly made contact with a foreign agent and delivered intelligence to the enemy with the intent of harming the state’s security." Given the gravity of the offenses and surrounding circumstances, the prosecution has requested the defendant remain in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

The investigation was conducted by the National Unit for International Investigations (Yachbal) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), under the guidance of the Central District Prosecutor’s Office.