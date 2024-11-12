2 people were killed in a rocket attack from Lebanon in Nahariya Tuesday afternoon.

Red Alert sirens were activated in multiple areas in northern and central Israel Tuesday afternoon as terrorists in Lebanon launched three rockets at the Tel Aviv area.

Alarms were activated in the cities of Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Givat Hashlosha, Givat Shmuel, Herzliya, Kiryat Ono, and Ramat Gan, among others.

The IDF stated, "Sirens sounded in numerous areas in northern and central Israel following projectiles that crossed from Lebanon."

Shortly afterward, the IDF added, "Following the sirens that sounded in numerous areas in central Israel, the IAF intercepted three projectiles that crossed from Lebanon."

Damage has been reported to a building in Nahariya from the interceptions.