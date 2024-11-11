Israel Police recently raided a residence in the northern town of Isfiya, locating a large stockpile of weapons.

The weapons were located in a storeroom belonging to the grandfather of a family involved in interclan clashes that have cost in lives.

According to the police, the raid was part of the coastal district's anti-crime operation, dubbed, "Emergency Brakes." During the raid, two Glock pistols with magazines were found, along with hundreds of bullets for long-barreled weapons, military vests and equipment, and tens of thousands of shekels in cash, which police suspect came from proceeds from criminal activity.

Five suspects were arrested, three of them residents of the home which was raided, and two others who were present at the scene. All were taken for questioning and were imprisoned upon its conclusion.

In accordance with the requirements and findings of the investigation, the court agreed to the police's request to extend the suspects' arrest until Monday. Police are expected to request an additional extension.