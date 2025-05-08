The State Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday filed an indictment with the Haifa District Court against two residents of Deir al-Asad, Abed Rahman Omar (29) and Nahar Asadi (22), accusing them of conspiring to carry out a terrorist attack in the city of Carmiel.

According to the indictment, submitted by Attorney Mor Ben Abu from the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office, the two suspects met with friends near Omar's grandfather's house in Deir al-Asad, where they discussed the situation in Gaza. During the conversation, Omar proposed to Asadi the idea of executing a terrorist attack in Carmiel.

The indictment states that the suspects planned to carry out the attack by ramming an armored vehicle into Jewish civilians and, if possible, attacking them with a firearm or sharp object, with the intent to cause mass casualties.

Asadi agreed to the plan; however, one of the friends present expressed concern over the danger of the idea and left the gathering. This friend later informed his father, who then alerted the families of the suspects and warned them about the plot.

The prosecution has requested that both suspects be detained until the conclusion of legal proceedings against them.