In recent days, a tractor stolen in 2001 from Kibbutz Gat in southern Israel was located, following intelligence received by the Central Unit of Border Police Central District. The vehicle was found in use in the village of Az-Zawiya, on the outskirts of Qalqilya.

Border Police fighters from the Ephraim Battalion were dispatched to the scene, conducted extensive searches, and located the tractor. A suspect in his 60s, a resident of the village of Biddya in Samaria, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

An inspection of the tractor confirmed it had been stolen 24 years ago, far from its original location. Police noted that this marks the closing of a long-standing investigation.

The suspect was taken for questioning by the Central Unit of Border Police Central District. Upon conclusion of the investigation and procedures, the tractor will be returned to its legal owners.

Police and Border Police emphasized their continued commitment to locating and returning stolen property, using advanced tools and operational intelligence across all regions and at all times.