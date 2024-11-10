Special forces units including Duvdevan, Maglan, Unit 636, and additional forces completed a daytime operation in the area of the village Aqabah near Shechem.

The forces operated under the intelligence guidance of the ISA, and during the operation neutralized a terrorist who opened fire at them, and also arrested a wanted individual. The forces interrogated suspects, located and confiscated improvised submachine guns, ammunition, and combat equipment.

The suspects and the weapons were transferred to security forces for further interrogation. No Israeli forces were injured.

Kfir Abukasis, deputy commander of Battalion 5035, said after the operation, "The battalion will continue to lead any activity aimed at damaging enemy infrastructure within these five villages as part of the Jordan Valley Brigade."