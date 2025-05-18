The Israeli Security Cabinet has approved an encompassing plan to create an advanced security barrier along Israel's eastern border with Jordan as well as the strengthening of national hold on the Jordan Valley.

The plan includes a series of civil and military steps, including the creation of Nahal programs that combine military service and community-building efforts, pre-military academies, agricultural farms, and strengthening existing communities.

The step seeks to stop Iranian attempts to turn the eastern border into an active front of terrorism and to strengthen Israeli sovereignty and settlement in the area.

The pilot of the initiative is expected to run until the end of 2025 with an initial budget of 50 million shekels, which was already approved.

The security program, which was presented by the Defense Ministry and IDF, includes the creation of a multi-layer defense system along approximately 425 kilometers, from the southern Golan Heights to the Sands of Samar north of Eilat.

The system will include a physical barrier with advanced sensors and security and ICT components, along with operations rooms and forces deployed along the border.

An inter-ministerial team led by Defense Ministry Director General Maj-Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram will formulate principles for a five-year plan to strengthen national security and the strategic holding in the area.