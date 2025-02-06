In recent days, the 828th Brigade has been conducting counterterrorism operations in Tammun and Fara'a in the northern Jordan Valley.

The soldiers have apprehended more than 25 terrorists and located explosives laboratories, weapons, and explosive devices intended to be used in attack against IDF troops.

"Israeli security forces will continue their counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of Israeli citizens," the IDF stated.

Overnight IDF, ISA, and police forces operated to counter terror in Shechem (Nablus) and villages in Samaria.

During the operation, the forces located and destroyed an explosives lab in which explosives were found. In addition, the forces arrested two wanted terrorists, and located and seized weapons and terror funds.

The arrested suspects and weapons were taken for further treatment by the security forces. No Israelis were hurt.

credit: דובר צה"ל

