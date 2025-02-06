Israeli forces confirmed today (Thursday) that the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack two days ago between the Jordan Valley and northern Samaria is Muhammad Darajmeh, a 23-year-old resident of Tubas. Two Israeli soldiers were killed in the attack.

Palestinians reported that this terrorist operated under the "Tubas Battalion" - a group of terrorists active in Palestinian cities in Samaria. It was further reported that his brother was a battalion commander previously killed by Israel.

The IDF believes that the terrorist observed the military post for several days. The military inquiry checked whether the necessary procedures and instructions were followed at the post, as these lessons should have been learned following dozens of past incidents where terrorists infiltrated posts or carried out attacks at checkpoints.

The attack took place at two sites: one at the Tayasir checkpoint, east of Jenin, and one at the pillbox itself. The terrorist managed to hit seven soldiers: two were declared dead at the scene, two in serious condition evacuated by a military helicopter, and three others lightly wounded before he was neutralized.

The incident began inside the pillbox where 11 soldiers and a commander were stationed. The terrorist came with a tactical vest containing an M16 rifle and two magazines. He arrived on foot, snuck into the post during the night, and surprised the soldiers with first light, just before 06:00 in the morning.

The first soldier who left the pillbox engaged directly at the entrance by the terrorist, who also ambushed another soldier. A shootout ensued at very close range lasting several minutes. All the soldiers shot at the terrorist from arond the compound, and the terrorist fired from the pillbox entrance. The terrorist tried to escape and get out during the exchange of fire.

After a few minutes of shooting inside the post, one of the soldiers threw a fragmentation grenade which hit the terrorist. He was neutralized, and two additional soldiers eliminated him. A Zik UAV tracked the terrorist from the air, but he was eliminated by the soldiers on the ground.