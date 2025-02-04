Forty-three-year-old Sergeant Major (res.) Avraham Zvi (Zvika) Friedman, who was murdered on Tuesday morning in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley, was laid to rest at the cemetery in Ein HaNetziv. He is survived by his wife, Gal, and six children.



His wife eulogized him at the funeral: "I was privileged to share my life with you. You always made sure to check that everyone around you was okay. My beloved. We have amazing children, full of life and energy, our happiness will not stop."

"I have gathered our children in a house that is sad and painful, but we will continue to be happy and you will always remain in our hearts. We miss you and each of us will always have sweet memories of you," she added.



"My children, I love you," she concluded. "It's a sad and enormous tragedy, but we will grow out of it and we will live a full life together. We are a loving and warm family. Thank you for our beautiful years together, for the joy and happiness, for the arguments and disagreements from which we built ourselves and our children. Go, rest in peace, I love you."