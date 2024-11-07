A Cessna 172 type light aircraft was hit by interceptor fragments while in the air on Wednesday morning, as Hezbollah fired rockets from Lebanon towards central Israel, Kan 11 News’ military correspondent Itay Blumental reported.

According to the report, two crew members were aboard the plane at the time, a pilot and a trainee, who landed safely. The plane sustained damage.

The launches set off sirens in northern and central Israel. One of the rockets fell in the territory of Ben Gurion Airport, but not in the vicinity of the flights, with no injuries reported. The Israel Airports Authority announced that the airport is open and operating as usual.

The IDF updated that approximately ten projectiles had crossed from Lebanon. Most of the projectiles were intercepted and one fallen projectile was identified in central Israel.

An interceptor fell on a vehicle in Ra'anana and miraculously there were no injuries.