A suspect who allegedly shot a Jewish man and then opened fire on police and paramedics in Chicago during Shabbat has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, CBS News reported Tuesday.

The suspect, 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, now faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a count of aggravated battery, according to the report.

Police said that Abdallahi initially shot the 39-year-old Orthodox Jewish man around 9:30 a.m. in the West Ridge neighborhood, also known as West Rogers Park.

Upon arrival, first responders were reportedly targeted by gunfire from Abdallahi, who struck an ambulance during the incident. No officers or paramedics were injured in the exchange.

Police returned fire, hitting Abdallahi multiple times. A weapon was recovered at the scene, and video from a nearby surveillance camera captured the intensity of the gunfire between police and the suspect.

Abdallahi was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital, initially reported to be in critical condition. As of Monday, his current condition was unknown.

A video which circulated on social media, apparently from a doorbell camera, suggested the shooter may have said “Allahu akbar” as he engaged in a gun battle with police officers, but the police have yet to confirm that.

The incident comes amid a surge in antisemitism in the US in the year that has passed since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

In September, the FBI released statistics which showed that hate crimes targeting Jews in the United States rose by 63% in 2023, with 1,832 incidents reported, compared to 1,122 the previous year, marking the highest figure ever recorded.

According to the data, antisemitic incidents accounted for 15% of all hate crimes in 2023 and made up 68% of religion-based hate crimes, despite Jews comprising only about 2% of the US population.

Earlier this month, new data from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that antisemitic incidents in the US have surged to record levels following October 7 of last year.

From October 7, 2023, to September 24, 2024, the group tracked over 10,000 incidents, marking a threefold increase compared to the same period the previous year.