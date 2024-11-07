Two Jewish students were attacked by people wearing masks at DePaul University in Chicago yesterday (Wednesday), university president Robert L. Manuel reported.

“I’m appalled to share that the attack targeted two Jewish students at DePaul who were visibly showing their support for Israel,” Manuel said.

“We are outraged that this occurred on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul’s values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual," he added. “We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident."

"We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus," Manuel wrote. "Our shared expectations and guiding principles make it clear that DePaul will not tolerate any acts of hatred or violence."

The attack occurred in front of the Student Center on the Lincoln Park campus around 3:20 p.m. local time. The victims were punched by the attackers but declined medical treatment.

The university stated that it is working with the police to determine if the attack can be classified as a hate crime.