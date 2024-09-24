Hate crimes targeting Jews in the United States rose by 63% in 2023, with 1,832 incidents reported, compared to 1,122 the previous year, marking the highest figure ever recorded, according to statistics released by the FBI on Monday.

According to the data, antisemitic incidents accounted for 15% of all hate crimes in 2023 and made up 68% of religion-based hate crimes, despite Jews comprising only about 2% of the US population.

The FBI also reported a 34% increase in anti-Arab incidents, with 123 cases documented, the highest number since the agency began tracking this data in 2015.

Anti-Muslim incidents surged by 49% in 2023, reaching a total of 236, the most since 2017, when 273 cases were reported. The highest number of anti-Muslim incidents recorded by the FBI occurred in 2016, with 307.

Responding to the FBI data, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “At a time when the Jewish community is still suffering from the sharp rise in antisemitism following Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, the record-high number of anti-Jewish hate crime incidents is unfortunately entirely consistent with the Jewish community’s experience and ADL’s tracking. Hate crimes are uniquely harmful, traumatizing both the individual and their community.”

“Although it’s encouraging to see more law enforcement agencies participating in reporting hate crimes data in 2023, we still have a long way to go toward ensuring comprehensive data collection that provides a more accurate picture of the lived experience of targeted communities across the country,” added Greenblatt. “Data drives policy, and without having a complete understanding of the problem, we cannot effectively address this significant surge in hate violence.”

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch said in response to the FBI report, “As the Jewish community is still reeling from Hamas’ brutal attack against Israelis on October 7, we are simultaneously contending with an earth-shattering increase in antisemitic violence. The 1,832 reported antisemitic crimes - a staggering 63% increase from last year - has taken a severe toll on so many American Jews’ way of life. The worst part of this new reality is that young Jews are increasingly on the receiving end of this rise in antisemitic hate, according to AJC’s State of Antisemitism in America 2023 Report. It’s unacceptable that in America of all places there are nearly five antisemitic hate crimes on average per day.”