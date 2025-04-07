An Israeli scholar and lecturer was expelled from an academic conference in Chicago after he protested against the accusation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, Kan News has revealed.

Dr. Gilad Padva, participated in the annual conference of the Society For Cinema and Media Studies (SCMS), where the discussions in the workshops began with an outrageous claim by the organizers, apologizing to the Palestinians for what they described as "acts of genocide committed by Israel." This statement was also made in panels that did not deal with Israel or the Palestinians at all.

In two of the cases, Dr. Padva protested the claims and said that he felt that his identity as a Jew and an Israeli was being violated. "Are you defining us as those who are trying to prevent the next massacre, or as those who have committed genocide?" he asked out loud.

After two cases of protest, Padva received a message from the organizers, that it has been decided to immediately remove him from the conference, due to a "violation of the organizational rules." His attempts to appeal the decision went unanswered.

"I got this slap in my face because I dared to protest against disgusting and despicable anti-Israel behavior," Padva said.