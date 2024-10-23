The need to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza was a "prominent topic" during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meetings in Israel on Tuesday, said a senior US administration official quoted by CNN.

During the discussions, Blinken directly addressed concerns with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the so-called "General's Plan," which the US asserts involves isolating and starving the people of Gaza, the official said.

In response, Netanyahu and his close associate, Minister Ron Dermer, made a "commitment" that this is not their policy, the official added. Blinken encouraged them to make this clear publicly, according to CNN, but did not secure any commitments from Netanyahu regarding public statements on the matter.

In broader talks with top Israeli officials, Blinken “went through in detail” the contents of a letter he sent to the Israeli government last week.

“We heard more from Minister Gallant about — in detail — since he was one of the recipients of the letter about steps that he is overseeing to be responsive to it, but in both sides, both with the Prime Minister, with Minister Dermer and with Minister Gallant, this was a central part of discussion,” the official said.

The letter, sent by Blinken and Secretary of Defense Austin to Israeli leaders, warned that US weapon shipments to Israel could be affected if Israel fails to make improvements in Gaza within 30 days.

An Israeli official responded to the American letter last week, saying that it “has been received and is being thoroughly reviewed by Israeli security officials. Israel takes this matter seriously and intends to address the concerns raised in this letter with our American counterparts.”

News of the letter came two days after US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris urged Israel to increase efforts in allowing humanitarian aid into northern Gaza.

Her call followed claims from the UN's World Food Program (WFP) that no aid has reached that region of the Strip for nearly two weeks.

“The UN reports that no food has entered northern Gaza in nearly two weeks. Israel must urgently do more to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need. Civilians must be protected and must have access to food, water, and medicine. International humanitarian law must be respected,” Harris wrote in a post on X.

As video footage recently published by Channel 12 News shows, when food does enter the Strip, it is often stolen by Hamas.

The footage, which was filmed in Rafah, shows the trucks moving with the humanitarian aid, which does not reach the civilians. The terrorists can be seen taking over the trucks , and firing at anyone who attempts to approach.