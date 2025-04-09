For the first time, Iran has equipped its proxy forces in Iraq with long-range surface-to-surface missiles, a move that significantly expands the Islamic Republic’s military influence in the region, the British Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The development comes as Tehran prepares for direct negotiations with the United States regarding its nuclear and missile programs.

According to intelligence sources closely monitoring cross-border activities between Iran and Iraq, the missiles were delivered last week under the coordination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force.

This marks the first instance where Tehran has handed over such weapons to militias operating within Iraq, raising fresh concerns over Iran’s intentions as it faces growing international scrutiny.

The shipment, which included other munitions such as the Quds 351 cruise missiles and Jamal 69 short-range ballistic missiles, signals a sharp escalation by the regime. While these two missile types are more limited in range, the newly supplied long-range systems have the capability to threaten targets far beyond the Middle East.

“Iran has recently transferred missiles to Shia militias in Iraq, including new models with longer range, which have not been given in the past to those militias. It’s a desperate move by the Iranians, risking the stability of Iraq,” a regional intelligence source confirmed to the Times.

This military reinforcement appears to contradict recent claims from Iraqi officials suggesting that Iranian-aligned groups were preparing to disarm.

Reuters reported earlier this week that multiple Iran-aligned militias operating in Iraq are ready to lay down their arms in an attempt to prevent further confrontation with the United States.

Sources quoted in the report, including six militia leaders and government officials, indicated that the groups’ willingness to de-escalate stems from repeated, stern warnings issued by Washington since the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency in January. The US had made it clear to Iraqi authorities that failure to rein in these factions could prompt American airstrikes on their positions.

Last month, it was reported that Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, has instructed leaders of Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq to refrain from responding to threats from the United States and Israel.

According to the report, Qaani conveyed his directive during a recent visit to Baghdad, urging restraint among Tehran’s regional allies.

A regional diplomatic source, speaking to The Times, dismissed these disarmament efforts as a façade. “The efforts seen in the last 48 hours to create a picture that the militias are disarming is a ruse,” the source stated.