Disagreements between British Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary, following the halt of humanitarian aid to Gaza and a new Israeli attack on Hamas.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticized Israel's decision to halt the humanitarian aid to Gaza, claiming that Israel's actions constitute a violation of international law.

"This is a violation of international law, Israel, rightly, must protect its security, but we find the lack of aid — it’s now been 15 days since aid got into Gaza — unacceptable, hugely alarming and very worrying. We urge Israel to return to the number of trucks we saw, far beyond 600, so that the Palestinians can receive the humanitarian support they need, which they need at this time," Lammy said. “If Britain determines that Israel has violated international law, the British government can stop the sale of arms to Israel.”

In response to Lammy's remarks, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman said that it was not possible to determine with certainty that Israel had violated international law.

"Our position remains that Israel's actions in Gaza are at clear risk of violating international humanitarian law. We continue to call on the government of Israel to meet its international obligations. The government is not an international court and therefore it will be up to courts to make those judgments," said Prime Minister Starmer's spokesman.

He was then asked whether the Foreign Minister had gone too far and deviated from official government policy. "I would refer the question to the Foreign Ministry, but there is no change in policy here," the spokesman replied.

He was also asked whether Lammy should apologize for his remarks and his firm assertion that Israel violated international law by halting humanitarian aid, and said, "I will leave it to the Foreign Ministry."