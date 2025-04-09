‏Deputy Foreign Minister, Sharren Haskel, returned from a 24-hour visit to Malawi, during which she held diplomatic meetings and signed a framework agreement to bring workers from Malawi to Israel.

‏During the visit, Haskel met with the President of Malawi, the Vice President, the Foreign Minister, the Minister of Labor, the Minister of Health, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Israel Advocacy Caucus.

‏The meetings focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding regional cooperation.

‏The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of Malawi’s support for Israel in the international arena, particularly in the United Nations (UN).

During the visit, Deputy Minister Haskel visited the children’s department of the central hospital in Lilongwe to explore health cooperation. Additionally, as part of efforts to strengthen ties with Christian communities in Africa, which have significant influence, she visited a church that unites dozens of Christian communities across the continent.

‏Deputy Minister Haskel concluded her visit, saying “The citizens of Malawi have a genuine love for Israel. Even when many countries turned their backs on us, Malawi stood by our side, voting in the UN and making pro-Israel statements. In a short time and with an intense schedule, we managed to hold important and meaningful meetings and sign a bilateral agreement. Africa is a strategic continent in terms of its influence in international organizations, and while Iran is trying to take control of the continent, we must prevent this. We will continue to strive to strengthen relationships and deepen cooperation in the international arena".