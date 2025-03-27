The Supreme Court unanimously rejected a petition by human-rights groups that claimed that international and Israeli law requires Israel to ensure the supply of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

President of the Supreme Court Yitzhak Amit clarified in the ruling that the State of Israel itself, as a general rule, does not provide humanitarian goods to the Gaza Strip, but rather would allow them to enter the Gaza Strip during the relevant time per the political echelon's instructions. This being said, the terror organizations work to blend into the civilian population and take control of the humanitarian aid.

Justice Amit adopted the state's stance that the international laws of military occupation do not apply to the State of Israel in regards to the Gaza Strip. This is because two of the three criteria do not exist: the State of Israel cannot exercise governmental powers in the Gaza Strip, and the Hamas terror organization has not lost its ability to exercise governmental powers in the Gaza Strip independently.

"The Swords of Iron War was forced on the State of Israel and its citizens due to the murderous attack initiated by the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip on 10/07/2023/ At the same time, war was forced on the uninvovled civilians in the Gaza Strip, who did not directly or indirectly participate in terrorist activity, but experiance severe suffering due to the consequences of the war and the conduct of the terror organizations who hide among the civilian population and work to take control of the aid that is ment for it. As stated, the terror organizations are the ones responsible for the suffering of the civilian population. However, this human suffering is not a matter that the State of Israel can ignore," the court wrote.