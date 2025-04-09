Dr. Eyal Hayman
Seven months ago Dr. Eyal Hayman, a senior pediatrician at Shaare Zedek Medical Center was severely injured when a Yanshuf helicopter crashed near Rafah, in Gaza.

Dr. Hayman underwent intense rehabilitation and despite ongoing pain and disabilities, has returned to work.

The accident occurred when an Israeli Air Force "Yanshuf" helicopter, which was on a mission to evacuate an injured soldier to a hospital for medical treatment, crashed while landing in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip.

Two IDF soldiers were killed as a result of the crash and according to reports, one of the injured soldiers is a female officer who is in critical condition.

During the incident, seven additional soldiers were injured to varying degrees and were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.