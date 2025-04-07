The IDF is preparing to restart the provision of food, fuel, and medicines to Gaza - despite the lack of progress on negotiations to free the hostages or defeat the Hamas terror group, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to Yediot Aharonot, in recent days the military presented the "humanitarian dimmer," a measurement which shows how much time is left until the food and energy in Gaza run out. As of now, it is expected that Gaza still has enough supplies to last an entire month.

At the same time, the IDF is preparing to launch a new pilot program, likely near Rafah, in which IDF soldiers will supervise the distribution of aid directly to Gazan civilians and in coordination with international aid organizations. The main reason for this process is the concern of violation of international law, which would try not only the political echelon but the military commanders who operate on the ground as well.

During the last 43 days of the ceasefire, Israel brought 600 trucks of aid into Gaza each day - three times the amount provided during the fighting.

The aid mostly goes to support Hamas and keep it in power: Less than half of the aid is received by Gazan civilians, while the rest is taken over by Hamas, which takes some for itself and sells the rest of what it takes over for a high price.