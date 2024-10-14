Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday morning visited the Golani Brigade training base and toured the site of the UAV attack conducted by Hezbollah.

Minister Gallant was briefed by the commanders who were present at the time of the attack and reviewed initial findings.

“This was a difficult event with painful results. We must investigate it, study the details, and implement lessons in a swift and professional manner," he said.

Gallant added, "We are concentrating significant efforts in developing solutions to address the threat of UAV attacks."

"The Golani Brigade has demonstrated more than once, even during this war, that its commanders and troops know how to rise following painful and events and to continue fighting.”