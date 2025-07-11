Against the backdrop of ongoing, complex fighting and the onset of the traditional period of mourning known as the Three Weeks, the IDF's Military Rabbinate has issued a series of special halachic rulings tailored for soldiers during this time.

Among the rulings is a permit to listen to music in order to maintain alertness. Combat soldiers are also permitted to eat meat during the Nine Days if it is necessary to preserve operational readiness.

The Military Rabbinate acknowledged the challenging circumstances faced by soldiers throughout the war, noting the toll on their mental resilience. The rulings include provisions allowing soldiers experiencing emotional distress or psychological difficulty due to combat - particularly those wounded - to listen to music during the Nine Days if it aids in their recovery and return to full functioning. The allowance, however, is contingent on avoiding public listening or attendance at musical performances.

The booklet outlines various practical scenarios in which soldiers may eat or drink during training or in preparation for operational missions. It also includes schedules, summary charts of the halachic rulings, and contact information for the Military Rabbinate’s open hotline.

These rulings reflect the halachic approach consistently maintained by the Military Rabbinate throughout the months of war, emphasizing on-the-ground needs and basing decisions on a precise understanding of the operational reality and the morale of both commanders and troops.