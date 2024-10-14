IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, arrived Sunday night at the Golani Brigade Training Base and conducted an initial inquiry into a UAV strike on the base, which killed four soldiers and injured over 60 others.

During his visit, Halevi spoke with the commanders and medical teams at the base.

"We are at war, and an attack on a training base on the home front is difficult and the results are painful," Halevi told the soldiers.

"You operated well to treat and evacuate the wounded and injured. Embrace the bereaved families, accompany the wounded and strengthen the commanders and soldiers.

"We continue to operate and train for what is ahead. The Golani Brigade recorded many achievements in the war and dealt resolutely with difficult situations—continue on the path of this legacy."