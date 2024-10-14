Less than 24 hours after a Golani Brigade training base was hit by UAV launched by the Hezbollah terror group, it has become clear that the terror group did not need intelligence in order to take aim at the base.

On a website titled, "Mitgaysim (enlisting - ed.)," the IDF published a video tour of the base, located near Binyamina in northern Israel.

The video shows the base's clinic, sports field, and among other locations - the cafeteria which was hit by the UAV. The base's exact location is also available on the site.

Eyewitnesses reported that no siren was sounded before the UAV exploded. The IAF is investigating why an alert was not sounded.

The Hezbollah terror organization took responsibility for the attack. A senior source in the organization told Al Jazeera: "Our operation in Binyamina was carried out using a swarm of kamikaze drones. Our abilities to resist are strong and we can reach deep into Israel.

The Saudi Al Hadath network reported that the UAV launched a missile at a military base before it exploded.