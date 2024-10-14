Reports of a UAV flying over Yokne'am were received minutes before a Hezbollah UAV struck an IDF base in Binyamina, Galatz reported.

According to the report, two civilians from the Yokne'am area called the police hotline Sunday night, at 7:05 p.m. and 7:06 p.m. respectively, reporting a UAV flying over their homes, due to concerns that it was a hostile aircraft.

The police hotline received the calls, and at 7:08 p.m. transferred the reports to the relevant parties.

In the minutes following the reports Israel Police contacted the IAF's control unit. Within a short time, the unit called the police back, reporting that after examination, the aircraft was deemed a working IAF craft, and that there was no evidence of a hostile aircraft infiltration.

At 7:12 p.m., the police closed the incident, following the examination and in light of the fact that the craft seemed innocent.

At 7:15 p.m., a Hezbollah UAV struck an IDF base, killing four soldiers and injuring over 60 others.

It is, however, not clear that the UAV reported to the police was the same UAV which crashed into the army base.