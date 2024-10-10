Soldiers from the Golani Brigade and Division 36 have been operating in southern Lebanon over the past few days.

Forces from the brigade conducted close-quarters combat with terrorists and located many weapons, underground infrastructure, and resting and preparations quarters used by Hezbollah terrorists.

In one of the activities, the forces located a tunnel shaft leading to an underground route which served Hezbollah terrorists who had fled the area. The tunnel was destroyed during the operation.

"The operations in the area are ongoing," the IDF stressed.

Earlier this week, the IDF confirmed that it had located and dismantled a Hezbollah underground tunnel that crossed approximately 10 meters from the Marwahin area in Lebanon into Israeli territory near the Zar'it community. The tunnel, which was located several months ago, is blocked at the border area and does not have an exit point into Israeli territory. The tunnel was located as part of the IDF’s operations to dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

According to the military, the tunnel was under full operational control until the arrival of the soldiers in the area to prevent its use for terrorist activities.

"At this stage, aside from this tunnel, no other tunnels crossing from Lebanon into Israel are known. The IDF continues its limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence and targeted airstrikes in southern Lebanon, constantly working to dismantle the capabilities of Hezbollah, in order to safely return the residents of the north to their homes," the IDF stated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

